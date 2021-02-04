President Kenyatta to DP Ruto: Learn from Mzee Moi





President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to aim a dig at his Deputy William Ruto on Thursday by describing former president Daniel Moi as a ‘loyal’ servant to the country’s first president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta when he served as his vice-president.

President Kenyatta made the comments during the anniversary of Mzee Moi’s death at his home in Kabarak, Nakuru County. The event was attended by mzee Moi’s family, other politicians including Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui, and neighbours.

But DP Ruto was conspicouly absent. Also, the media was barred from accessing the venue to cover the event save for Standard Group which is owned by the Moi family.

“Mzee Moi served my father (Jomo Kenyatta) for more than a decade with deep respect,” explained Kenyatta.

“When he became President, he served Kenyans for 24 years with respect and left with respect. He was not forced out. He respected President (Mwai) Kibaki even though he was not his choice to succeed him. He wanted someone else to take over.”

“When I took over the leadership, I had problems visiting him here at Kabarak. He would stand up every time to greet me despite the health challenges he faced. I would tell him not to stand up but he insisted, saying ‘you are now head of government and I have to respect you.”

President Kenyatta then challenged politicians to show respect.

“You will one day become leaders but I pray that we respect each other. Those who want leadership are raising questions on the future of this country. It is God that gives leadership through the people.”

The Head of State’s comments could be seen to be aimed at Ruto who has appeared to respond to his comments in public. DP Ruto has also been present at several public gatherings and watched on as politicians aligned to him abused President Kenyatta.