Have you seen this man?

By Hillary Kimuyu December 10th, 2020 1 min read

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Serious Crime Unit are asking the public for information leading to the arrest of one Dickson Kimani Kamau.

The said suspect is wanted in relation to several offences, including obtaining money by false pretences, personation, and obtaining registration by false pretences.

According to the DCI, the suspect who presents himself as the director of Learning Twist Academy at Kenol, Murang’a County, is believed to have gone into hiding. The detectives shared his image believed to have been obtained from a passport size photo.

The DCI is seeking assistance from the members of the public to assist with any information that may help bring this culprit to book.

The DCI further asked anyone with any information that may lead to his arrest to report at the nearest police station or at DCI Headquarters.

“Anyone with any information that may lead to his arrest to report at the nearest police station or at DCI Headquarters ~Serious Crime Unit, Block B room 81,” DCI said in a tweet on Wednesday night.

