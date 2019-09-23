Precious Talent Top School closed following collapsed classroom tragedy

Precious Talent Top School has been closed for the whole of this week as investigations into the Monday morning accident starts.

Cabinet Secretary of Education, Prof George Magoha, said the school’s closure will enable the authorities to put in place adequate measures to ensure their safety of learning.

PUPILS’ SAFETY

“We have asked learners to stay at home over the next four days as we put in place adequate measures to ensure their safety of learning,” said Magoha.

He said the Monday morning tragedy should not be used install fear in parents and other pupils across the country.

He has also promised that his ministry and the government will build a public primary school at Ngando ward after issues were raised that the only public school was Lenana School.

“The government will work towards establishing one. We shall ensure that land is made available by all measures possible and by the grace of God we will have a school in three to four months,” he said.

INJURED PUPILS

The Education CS also noted that the other classrooms in the school are in stable condition after he inspected them immediately he arrived at the school.

“In my most humble opinion, the classes are stable, but you notice somebody went and built another storey on top of a temporary structure,” Magoha said.

Magoha, who was in Kisumu when the incident happened, said he will visit the 64 injured pupils at Kenyatta National hospital to check on their condition.

Seven pupil lost their lives in the Monday morning accident when a classroom collapsed moments after class five, six, seven and eight had started their morning classes.