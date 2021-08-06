Join our Telegram Channel
‘Prayerful’ Moral Cop dismisses exit claims

By Amina Wako August 6th, 2021 1 min read

A prayerful Ezekiel Mutua says he’s not yet been fired as Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive.

Via a post on Twitter, the vocal Mutua instead urged Kenyans to ignore the reports which have been advanced by among others, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior.

Kilonzo accused ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru of ‘unlawfully’ removing Mutua from office.

Mutua had earlier switched to a spiritual mode, uncharacteristically sharing Bible verses on his Twitter pages.

The move comes barely a month after Mutua faced accusations of planning to extend his term in office without following due process.

In a letter to ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru seen by Nairobi News, the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) mentioned that Mutua orchestrated a plan to extend his term in office before his current term had expired.

Mutua’s second term expires on October 25, 2021.

