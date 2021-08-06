‘Prayerful’ Moral Cop dismisses exit claims





A prayerful Ezekiel Mutua says he’s not yet been fired as Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive.

Via a post on Twitter, the vocal Mutua instead urged Kenyans to ignore the reports which have been advanced by among others, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior.

My attention has been drawn to reports on social media to the effect that I have been fired as CEO of KFCB. PLEASE IGNORE such malicious rumours. I am not aware of such developments and there can be no grain of truth in them as there's no vacancy in the office of the CEO KFCB. — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) August 5, 2021

Kilonzo accused ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru of ‘unlawfully’ removing Mutua from office.

Ezekiel Mutua unlawfully removed by CS Mucheru as CEO after being lawfully appointed by the Board . Laws are mere suggestions for this administration — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) August 5, 2021

Mutua had earlier switched to a spiritual mode, uncharacteristically sharing Bible verses on his Twitter pages.

"If this be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of your hand, O king. But if not, be it known to you, O king, that we will not serve your gods. . ." Daniel 3:17-18

The God of the Hebrew boys is still God today — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) August 5, 2021

The move comes barely a month after Mutua faced accusations of planning to extend his term in office without following due process.

In a letter to ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru seen by Nairobi News, the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) mentioned that Mutua orchestrated a plan to extend his term in office before his current term had expired.

Mutua’s second term expires on October 25, 2021.