Postmortem of Nyeri MCA’s wife who died mysteriously to be conducted today

The postmortem of Catherine Nyambura, the wife of Nyeri Member of County Assembly Eric Wambumbi, is expected to be conducted today.

This is even as detectives dismissed initial reports of suicide after preliminary findings showed the victim did not have any visible injuries.

The body of Nyambura which was recovered from Hohwe dam in Nyeri County was spotted by a local who was on his way to work.

According to Mathira West Sub-County Police Commander Jane Nyakeroma, a missing person’s report was filed at the Nyeri police station on May 24, 2020.

According to the Daily Nation, some witnesses claim they overheard an argument between the woman and an unknown person near the dam.

At the dam, detectives also collected two face mask and will be analyzed.

Meanwhile, Wambumbi, who represents Konyu Ward, spent the better part of Tuesday at the Karatina Police Station as detectives questioned him over the mysterious death of his wife and mother of their two sons.

The MCA in a post on social media eulogized his wife as the best thing that ever happened to him and that she valued family than anything else on this earth.