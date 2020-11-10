Porter awaits sentencing after admitting to threatening to stab public toilet attendant





A porter who threatened to stab a public toilet attendant inside Dagoretti market in Nairobi is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to charges of creating disturbance.

Harun Kariuki Ngendo admitted to causing a breach of peace after threatening to stab James Ndung’u on November 5.

Mr Ngendo was at the time armed with a knife, which was availed at Kibera law courts, where he admitted to the charges but claimed that he was drunk at the time of the incident.

The court was told that Mr Ndung’u took off as Mr Ngendo charged at him with the intention of stabbing him and he reported the matter to the police.

Members of the public were forced to restrain Mr Ngendo from further pursuing Mr Ndung’u.

Mr Ngendo told senior resident magistrate Sharon Maroro that he did not remember how or where he got the knife as he was inebriated.

Maroro ordered for his social inquiry report before sentencing him on Friday.