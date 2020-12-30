Police shoots, kills friend.





A policeman constable was on Tuesday night arrested after shooting his civilian friend 10 times with an AK-47 rifle.

Edgar Mokamba, attached to Gigiri’s Nyari Police Patrol Base, is said to have shot his friend when he went to visit him while on guard duty.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mokamba had been deployed as a station guard moments before he was joined by his regular friend who frequents the patrol base in the Westlands area of Nairobi.

Eyewitnesses say they heard loud gunshots and rushed to the scene only to find the civilian lying dead at the driver’s seat of his Probox car.

“The officer, who had been socially chewing miraa with the deceased the whole time was disarmed and arrested, having sprayed 10 rounds of ammunition in the blast,” said DCI.

DCI in a statement, said that the officer was detained as investigations continue to establish the motive behind the killing.

“Detectives have launched investigations into the matter to establish the motive of the killing,” the statement read in part.