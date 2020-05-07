Police officer arrested while transporting seven bags of charcoal without permit

A police officer attached to Kitengela Police Station was on Tuesday arrested by his colleagues while transporting seven bags of charcoal without a permit.

The officer, of police number 239346 identified as Charles Nchangwa, is said to have been transporting the charcoal from Kajiado towards Kitengela in a vehicle (probox) of registration number KCM 002B.

A police report seen by Nairobi News indicates that the said officer was arrested and taken to Isinya Police Station.

The officer will be charged in court for transporting forest produce without permit.

Kenyan laws prohibit any activity relating to commercial charcoal production, transportation or trade without a valid licence.