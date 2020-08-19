Police officer arrested over fake prison jobs scam 





Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday arrested police constable Mwaniki Kabachia for allegedly taking money by false pretence.

Mr Kabachia is reported to have obtained money from a woman in the pretext that he would reach out to his friends who are top bosses in the prison department in Nairobi to link her two relatives with jobs.

“He obtained a substantial amount of money from a lady by falsely pretending that he was capable of securing her two relatives job vacancies in the Kenya Prisons recruitment exercise held in 2017,” part or the statement by DCI read.

DCI said the said officer will be charged with the offence of obtaining money by false pretences.

“His arrest follows conclusion of an inquiry by DCI Likoni where it was recommended that the officer be charged with the offence of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code,” it read.

Mr Kabachia is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

His arrest comes just a day after two other officers were arraigned in court within the city over theft at government stores within the Industrial Area prison department.

In the recent past, cases of cops breaking the law have been on the increase forcing the office of Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to send a stern warning to all officers.