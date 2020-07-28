Police officer accidentally shoots, injures security guard





A police officer on Monday afternoon shot and injured a security guard in Kilimani. The incident happened while the officer, Mr Hussein Ali, was on escort duties in a security vehicle.

According to a police statement, the security guard, Ms Lucy Njeri Kamau, sustained slight injuries on the right upper thigh and right ring finger.

“Hussein Ali while on escort duties in a Security Group of Africa vehicle while loading cash at Equity ATM at Kenol Petrol station Hurlingham Kilimani area accidentally discharged one round of 9mm ammunition from his officially issued firearm,” a police report filed under OB number 106/27/7/2020 reads in part.

The security guard was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

The police officers was armed with a scorpion firearm and officers who visited the scene of the incident recovered one spent cartridge.