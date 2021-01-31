Police nab student who aborted in school toilet

An unsafe abortion is defined as the termination of a pregnancy either by persons lacking the skills or in an environment lacking the minimal medical standards. FILE PHOTO

Police are holding a 17-year-old girl who aborted a well-formed fetus in the school toilet and then discarded the remains in a pit latrine.

The form three girl at a school in Yatta, Kitui County was arrested on Friday evening for suspected infanticide, in a dramatic turn of events where she graduated from patient to suspect.

According to the police, the school Principal had rushed the girl to a local hospital for medical attention after she complained of stomach pains.

After her examination, the doctor concluded that the student had conducted an abortion, but was treated and later discharged.

“The medical report triggered a rigorous search around the school compound, which led to the recovery of a folded blue bedsheet tossed in a pit latrine,” police said.

A male fetus approximated 8-months-old was found wrapped with the sheet with a piece of a mosquito net tied around its neck.

She was immediately apprehended, with the recovered body being taken to a mortuary for autopsy.

Last month, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha appealed to teachers and schools to accommodate learners who fell pregnant during the Covid-19 recess period.

He urged the teachers to “be empathic with the parents adding no parent should be ashamed of bringing a child to school.”

Magoha pointed out that such learners will be accorded an opportunity to continue with the studies before and after delivery.

Earlier this month, the CS said that pregnancy is not a disease, and ordered the immediate hunt for pregnant schoolgirls who were yet to report to class.

Magoha said it was mandatory for children to get back to school, ordering chiefs and other Interior officials to ensure the girls are brought back.

“Pregnancy should not be treated like a disease. We are calling upon Interior ministry officials to look for the girls, ensure they receive proper counselling and return them to school,” the CS said.