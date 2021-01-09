Police nab Nigerian wanted for murder of city lawyer





A Nigerian was on Friday night arrested in connection with the death of a prominent city lawyer.

The suspect identified as Christian Kadima Mwambay has been on the run since Friday morning and was plucked from his hideout at a city lodging by DCI detectives.

“Our boys smoked him out of his hideout, at a lodging in the city,” said the detectives. “Kadima had tried to outsmart our officers by driving his getaway car to Riruta, to create a false impression on his whereabouts. However, our sleuths were too clever for his antics.”

He is linked to the murder of city lawyer Elizabeth Koki Musyoki who was the founder of Koki & Associates, a human resource law consultancy firm.

Her lifeless body was found in her bedroom inside her house in Syokimau, Machakos County, where according to the police, they lived together.

Police said he left the house on Thursday night before the deceased body was discovered in their bedroom earlier Friday by the house help, this was after she realized that the deceased had taken too long to wake up.

But when she checked her bedroom, she stumbled upon the lifeless body of her employer.

“The house help grew suspicious when by 10am, her employer hadn’t woken up. She then walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body,” DCI said.

Kadima reportedly fled the house after committing the crime.

The deceased lawyer’s firm deals with employment law, labour relations, and human resources advisory.

In her LinkedIn page, Ms Musyoki said her firm provides, “legal information, consulting and training to employers and human resource managers on all aspects of employee relations in order to prevent or reduce the liability and costs arising from employment lawsuits.”

The motive behind her death has yet to be made public.