Police nab Nigerian cyber fraud suspect





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday arrested a most wanted cybercrime suspect who has been on the run as he tried to flee the country.

Charles Ogochukwu alias ‘Sanchez’ who holds a Nigerian passport was intercepted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“A wanted suspect holding a Nigerian passport, was early this morning arrested at JKIA. Our watchful detectives pounced on Sanchez Charles Ogochukwu, as he prepared to board a Nigeria-bound flight,” said DCI on Twitter.

The breakthrough follows a successful operation conducted together with immigration counterparts.

His arrest comes just days after DCI urged Kenyans to exercise caution while transacting online, noting cases of digital fraud are on the increase.

DCI boss George Kinoti expressed concern over the skyrocketing fraud cases online, cautioning Kenyans to be extra vigilant while engaging in digital transactions.

Many Kenyans have fallen victim to scammers who are taking advantage of unsuspecting online shoppers.

The DCI further said that some Kenyans had found themselves in unpleasant scenarios after engaging in business on social media websites without first conducting due diligence, which had cost them dearly.

Members of the public have been asked to report any cases of security threat on toll-free number 0800 722 203 for assistance.

Apart from getting assistance from police in the recovery of the lost items, the DCI said a prior police report would come in handy in reinforcing evidence by the victim in the event such documents were subjected to unlawful use by the perpetrators.