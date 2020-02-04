Police impostor nabbed with 21 rounds of ammunition

Police in Nairobi on Monday recovered 21 rounds of ammunition, two spent cartridges and 10 firearm certificates from a man suspected of impersonating police officers in Eastlands.

Five civilian firearm certificates, bearing similar serial numbers, all registered under the suspect’s name were recovered. They are suspected to be false documents.

The man was arrested in Buruburu estate, allegedly with a suspected fake firearm certificate and police officers escorted him to his house in Tena estate where they recovered the items during a search.

The first certificate found on the suspect indicates the holder is a licensed gun holder.

The suspect has been allegedly impersonating a police officer, while harassing members of the public before the police were alerted.

Nairobi Police boss Philip Ndolo confirmed the arrest but said he could not give further details because the matter is being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.