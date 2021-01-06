Police hunt for ‘hungry’ robbers





Police are looking for a gang of eight hungry robbers who attacked a family and proceeded to prepare a meal as those held hostages watched helplessly.

The two-hour ordeal happened in Nyamira, on Tuesday night.

According to police, a man and his son were heading home, when the thugs waylaid them at the gate.

“His son had just alighted the car to open the gate when the thugs emerged from a nearby bush,” a police statement read in part.

The family said that all the thugs were wearing jungle jackets.

Once inside, the man, his wife, and their 22-year-old son were tied with ropes and kept at a strategic place where they watched helplessly as the thugs ransacked the house.

Once done, they took some meat from the fridge which they cooked and ate with Ugali.

“The callous thugs even thanked the victims for being cooperative,” police said.

A meal of Ugali and meat takes approximately one hour to prepare.