Police holding suspected mastermind of thefts from cargo containers in Nairobi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a man suspected of being a member of a group of criminals behind breaking into and stealing from cargo containers in Embakasi area.

Detective Constable Andrew Omuriai said John Kitonyi Mbindyo was arrested in Athi River on Tuesday and some of the items stolen from a container at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Embakasi allegedly found in his car.

Christopher Mwaura had reported that his container at the ICD had been broken into and agro-chemicals worth Sh 2 million stolen.

Mbindyo is believed to be among criminals behind theft of assorted goods including electronic, laptops and agro-chemicals that are looted from the containers around Embakasi.

He sought custodial orders before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga to hold Mbindyo for five days to allow for investigations.

The detective said investigations include traveling to Mombasa and Namanga in order to recover crucial evidence.

“There are other suspects at large and if the suspect is released, he might interfere with the investigations and we may lose crucial evidence,” Omuriai said.

Nyaga allowed him to hold Mbindyo for three days and present him before the court on Monday.