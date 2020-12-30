Police gun down suspect who robbed gun





A motorcycle pillion passenger suspected to have snatched a pistol from a police officer on Monday night has been gunned down.

The suspect identified as Masood Kimani had snatched the officer’s firearm as he and his accomplices were controlling a rowdy crowd along Spine road in Kayole near Bee Centre.

Corporal John Mbae, Constable Geoffrey Mwangi, and Constable Lolem Aisha, all based at Umoja police post reported that they were on foot patrol when they sighted a group of young men at Bee Centre roundabout.

As the three officers were trying to control to crowd, a boda boda rider is alleged to have approached Corporal Mbae and his pillion passenger snatched the officer’s Ceska pistol that was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

As they were fleeing, the passenger shot at the police officers but missed with the same gun and a stray bullet hit a member of the public, injuring him on the neck.

The victim, Willy Mwikya Nzuki, is admitted to the Mama Lucy Hospital but is in stable condition.

“The thug shot at the officer using the same pistol but unfortunately the stray bullet hit a member of the public on the neck,” police said.

A manhunt for the suspects was immediately launched and the motorcyclist identified as Felix Asirigwa was arrested, and the motorcycle registration number KMDT 550K detained.

On Tuesday evening, detectives who had been in hot pursuit of the main suspect was cornered alongside an accomplice in Kayole, along spine road.

“When they were challenged to submit themselves to the detectives, Masood opened fire, promoting our boys to return fire maximally, killing him on the spot,” police said.

Police added that his accomplice was lucky to escape the shootout in Kayole but was later tracked down and gunned down at Dandora bridge, after he failed to surrender.

The stolen Police firearm a Ceska Pistol, loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm caliber, was recovered from Masood while a Jericho Pistol was recovered from the second suspect identified as Dan.

“DCI thanks members of the public who volunteered information and helped our officers in identifying the suspects,” they added.