Police arrest four suspected gangsters linked to robbery with violence

Three ex-convicts are among four suspects who were arrested on Sunday night in connection to robbery with violence at Wikilaylie market in Kitui County.

The four suspects have been identified as Musembi Musyoka, 42, Kasola Nzulya, 46, (both ex-convicts from Kamiti Maximum Prison), Peter Mwendwa a Malindi ex-convict and Sylvester Onyango, 35.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in a statement, on Monday said the initial gang of six had committed crime and were escaping when the officers pounced on them and arrested them.

FOUR Robbery W/Violence suspects were last night arrested & a Sub-Machine Gun with several Rounds of Ammunitions recovered at Wikilaylie Market in Kitui, after Detectives pursued & intercepted the vehicle they were using after conducting a robbery at Nguuni Trading Centre. The… pic.twitter.com/m5VgtUsRFg — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 11, 2019

“Detectives pursued and intercepted the vehicle they were using after conducting a robbery at Nguuni Trading Centre. The gang of six had attacked and robbed a man cash Sh 70,000, three mobile phones, and Safaricom credit cards, injuring him in the process,” read a statement by the DCI.

The DCI further revealed that a Patchet SMG sub-machine gun with several rounds of ammunition as well as two pangas and an M-Pesa operation phone were also recovered during the arrest.

The suspects’ getaway vehicle has been impounded pending further investigations as a manhunt for the two fugitive suspects continues.