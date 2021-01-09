Phone thief jailed for three months





A thug who snatched a pedestrian’s phone along Uhuru highway will pay a Sh50,000 fine or serve a three months’ jail term after pleading guilty to theft charges.

Eugene Shikoli was handed the penalty by senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts after he admitted stealing private security guard Lawrence Ambani Chacha’s phone worth Sh16,000.

Shikoli snatched Chacha’s phone as he made a call on January 6 and took off but the complainant raised the alarm.

He was arrested by another security guard who was walking ahead of Chacha and they jointly recovered the phone and handed it over to officers from Kileleshwa police station who were on foot patrol.

Shikoli was facing a charge of handling a suspected stolen phone after he admitted to police he had Shikoli’s phone. He also pleaded guilty to the charge.

He claimed he stole because he has two children depending on him and did not have anything with himself.