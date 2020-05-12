Pharmaceutical company’s director and two managers arrested

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a director, and two managers of a pharmaceutical company that is based in Nairobi.

In a raid that was conducted at Mac’s Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mr Khuram Chaudri, a director, and Nadeem Janjua and Khumar Upendra, both of whom are managers, were nabbed by detectives attached to the Parklands Police Station after concerns were raised that they were violating an order by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) barring the company from the production of drugs.

PPB in the order that was issued on March 12, 2020, stated that no company in the country was allowed to produce drugs of any kind for a period of 12 months.

“Acting on intelligence, the officers raided the premises situated off Shimo La Tewa Road in Nairobi, wherein contempt of the Pharmacy & Poisons Board and the Public Order on state curfew, normal production has been going on overnight from 6pm to 5am when employees are released,” the DCI stated in a statement that was posted on its Twitter account.

The DCI further stated that 150 boxes each containing 5,000 Cofrid tablets and 117 tons each with 1,000 Fenamine tablets were impounded.

The DCI also said that 19 employees who were found at the site during the wee hours operating during curfew hours will be charged for breaching presidential orders.