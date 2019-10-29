Join our WhatsApp Channel
Patients in hospitals among candidates as KCPE examinations commence

By Sylvania Ambani October 29th, 2019

Class eight pupils admitted in hospitals were among the candidates as the 2019 KCPE examinations began on Tuesday.

These included six candidates admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Pictures shared by KNH on Twitter show pupils in hospital gowns working on the Mathematics paper under the supervision of invigilators.

The three-day examination officially kicked off on Tuesday at 8:30 am, with the first paper being Mathematics followed by English Language and composition papers.

Day two on Wednesday candidates will tackle Science and Kiswahili Language and Insha exams.

On the final day on Thursday candidates will sit for Social Studies and Religious Education papers.

