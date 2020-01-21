Pastor Ng’ang’a’s crazy dance video that netizens just can’t get enough of

Controversial Nairobi Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Center has caught the attention of netizens after a video emerged of him leading his church members in a new dance style.

In the undated video that has gone viral on social media, the televangelist is seen teaching his followers the animated and vigorous dance moves for a few minutes.

Ng’ang’a starts by showing off his guitar skills while singing along to a swahili song as the congregations dances to the melody.

The controversial pastor however thought the congregation was not doing justice to the song from how they were dancing.

“Hiyo kuruka ni ya wazee,” Ng’ang’a is captured saying as he dances on.

A few minutes later he puts the guitar down and shows the excited congregants how to shake properly to the Kikuyu song playing.

Pastor Nganga anafaa apewe gig pale koroga Festival….Crowd control top! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2fLhjgtkzX — Rigz (@DjRigz) January 19, 2020

The dancing style has excited netizens, especially Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) and as usual they took the video and replaced the original song with various tunes creating hilarious video in the process.

Here are a few of the videos: