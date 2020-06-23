Pastor charged with obtaining Sh465k milk products with bouncing cheque

A pastor who purchased milk products worth Sh465,650 and allegedly issued a bouncing cheque was Monday charged with obtaining goods by false pretences after failure to pay for the perishable goods.

David Munyao Maluki was charged with obtaining 10,800 packets of the 500ml packets of Mount Kenya Longlife Milk UHT milk from Mount Kenya and 2,100 packets of 200ml from Meru Central Dairy Cooperative Union Limited on March 27, 2020.

The products were delivered to him in Dandora and he is accused of receiving the milk by pretending that a cheque he produced and delivered to the company was a valid order for payment of Sh465,000.

Maluki, 42, is also accused of issuing a bad cheque. A sales representative reached out to him to resolve the matter but he allegedly went underground.

The accused pleaded for leniency and was granted a cash bail of Sh50,000. The hearing of the case starts on September 7, 2020.