Origi misses out in Belgium’s Euro 2020 squad

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hugs Belgian striker Divock Origi after the English Premier League match against Everton at Anfield which Liverpool won 1-0. AFP PHOTO

Divock Origi has been omitted from Belgium’s squad for Euro 2020.

The Liverpool forward is missing from the 26-man squad summoned by coach Roberto Martinez on Wednesday ahead of the continental championship.

Martinez has instead summoned eight forwards for this assignment.

They include Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard, Napoli’s Dries Mertens, and English Premier League trio Michy Batushayi and Christian Benteke who turn out for Crystal Palace, alongside Brighton’s Leandro Trossard.

Origi who turned down Kenya to play for Belgium at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, appears to have fallen out of favour with the Belgium coaches in the past few years, having also missed out of the 2018 World Cup squad.

His case has not been helped by his shaky form at club level.

He only started in two league matches, but participating in seven more as a sub but failed to find the back of the net.

His lack of game time has been attributed to the sublime form of African duo Mo Salah and Saido Mane preferred by Jurgen Klopp for the league and champions league games.

Origi, who is the son of former Harambee Stars striker Mike Okoth, has consistently been linked with a move away from the Merseyside.

The rescheduled Euro 2020, which is the 16th edition of the tournament will take place in 11 cities and 12 stadiums across Europe including the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Olympic Stadium in Baku, Wembley Stadium in England, Stadio Olimpico in Rime, Allianz Area in Munich, Seville stadium in Spain and Saint Petersburg in Russia.

BELGIUM SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) and Matz Sels (Racing Strasbourg)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Degryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Jason Denayer (Olympic Lyon), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Vermalen (Vissel Kobe), and Jan Vertonghen (Benfica).

Midfielders: Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Thorgan Hazard and Axel Witsel (Both Borussia Dortmund), Dennis Praet and Youri Tielemans (both Leicester City) and Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke (both Crystal Palace), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Jeremy Doku (Stade Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) Dries Mertens (Napoli), and Leandro Trossard (Brighton).