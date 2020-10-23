Origi in action in Finland as HIFK bounce back





Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi was in action on Thursday evening as HIFK bounced back from a seven-match winless streak by beating ROPS 1-0 at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki.

Gambian attacker Foday Manneh scored the winning goal on 48 minutes to ensure HIFK pick the crucial three points.

The win excited coach Mike Keenay and he hopes the team will carry the performance in the upcoming matches.

“We knew that today we would have the chance to create situations and that is something we have focused on during this week’s training. Then we also managed to push a little higher today. During the first half there were not many chances and the opponents, of course, got a little boost because it was goalless for so long. Foday (Manneh) then came in after the break and scored on the second or third touch. I did not think it would be the only goal of the evening, but even though we got chances after mistakes by the opponents, we were not able to punish them further for them, HIFK coach Mike Keeney said after the match.

Up next for Origi’s HIFK is an away game against sixth-placed Lahti at the Lahden Stadium on Sunday 1st November.

“We do not really have reason to think about anything other than what we ourselves can influence. If the results in the other matches go our way, that’s fine, but in the first place, we have to do our own job. That is our main focus. We are facing a great match that is reminiscent of a cup final,” Mike said.

The team is now seventh on the log with 28 points having played 21 matches. Origi moved to Finland’s HIFK in March 2019 after spending eight years in different Norwegian teams.