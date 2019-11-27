OPPO unveils its latest smartphone series Reno2F in the Kenyan market

Oppo-Kenya, one of the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturers closed this years’ business by launching its new device Reno2F on Monday this week in Nairobi.

The launch of the new Reno Series comes hot on the heels of the first Reno 10X Zoom launched in July, a fantastic phone with a wonderful display and a shark fin pop up selfie camera.

STYLISH DESIGN

Between the two, you can think of Reno2F as less powerful, but a more affordable variation of the Reno 10X Zoom which retails at Sh90,000 compared to the former’s price tag of Sh40,000.

If you are looking for the best that Oppo can offer at the moment, then one should get the Reno 10X Zoom. However, if the intention is to save some money, the latest series to be launched isn’t a bad choice either.

Besides the less powerful processor, running everything through, you wouldn’t really notice that Reno2F is a mid-range smartphone.

It’s got a stylish design, an excellent 6.5 AMOLED screen and its unique multi perspective capabilities are enables by its Quad-Camera setup.

This implies that the setup is equipped with four cameras with a 48Megapixel primary lens hence offering greater adaptability to a wider range of lighting intensity and light ratios. In simple terms, this new feature ensures there are no ghost images, even in low light.

BRAND AMBASSADORS

Speaking at the launch, Oppo Kenya PR and Corporate Communication Manager Muthoni Wachira said the new device has been developed to majorly target the young trendy consumers.

“Reno Series are focusing on creativity. The Reno2F represents Oppo’s latest technologies that have been created keeping the young trendy consumers’ needs in mind. With the latest series consumers are assured of premium technology especially on the smartphone photography,” Wachira said.

During the launch singers Avril, actor Pascal Tokodi, Moji Shortbaba and Kambua were unveiled as the series brand ambassadors.

“We settled on them as our O-Stars because they represent the kind of brand we trying to build. They resonate with the brands as well as the influence our target market with majority being the young trendy,” Wachira explained.