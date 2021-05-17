Oppo introduces new smart watches in Kenya





Following the successful launch of the Oppo smart watch in Kenya last year, Oppo has launched a line of new line of wearable smart devices.

The launched Oppo Band will be available in Basic Sport and Style versions with the basic black sport version initially retailing at Sh5,999 from Jumia and all Oppo brand stores.

Oppo said the Band will start selling from May 20-23 on a Sh3,999 offer for the first 100 customers who buy it on Jumia or until the initial 100 Bands are sold out.

The new band has a variety of features including a continuous blood oxygen monitoring function, which monitors blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) each second during sleep.

The Oppo Band also offers 12 workout modes and other convenient functions ideal for active, fast-paced lifestyles and has an 1.1-inch full-color Amoled screen.

The smart wearable device also uses a high-performance, low-power processor and is made with a large 100mAh battery, which can be fully charged in 1.5 hours.