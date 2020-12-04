One-on-one interview with Singer Mell Baron





Twenty-three-year-old singer and songwriter Mell last week dropped a single dubbed Love.

Mell is in her final year pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in music degree at Maseno University.

However, her father had previously tried to make her change courses and pursue nursing.

She has been performing in live shows with her bandmates at Jiji Afrika.

Her past releases include Maumivu, Try Me (A cover), Chali and now Love, which is the newest release.

She spoke to Nairobi News about her musical journey which began at the tender age of 9.

Did you always want to be a musician?

Yes, I have always wanted to be a musician, considering it was an inborn talent.

What first got you into music?

In 2006, and as young as I was, I sang in front of a crowd which was mainly a children’s crowd, and they all got impressed with me that’s when I picked up and gained courage to ever sing because I was motivated. I thought to myself that if people can really appreciate my singing, then it means that I have some God-given gift and I had to use it to the maximum.

Who inspired you to make music?

I have done music from high school till campus. My art sold me out there being that it was noticeable. In school, I could perform at all functions and I started writing my own music from 2009.I got inspired by my own self. I knew that at a young age it will really do me good if I will be authentic. Pursuing music in campus enhanced my writing skills.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I believe I got good writing skills. I don’t have a specific genre that I major in because I get to engage with different audiences. I also do live music mostly it opens up my mind to know what my audience really wants. I write music according to my moods.

What is the song about?

The song is about appreciating our loved ones, the people who are special in our hearts, partners who inspire us in life and who play major roles in our love life experiences, best friends in all circumstances. This song is written for all ride or die couples. Blessing you with love and good vibes.

‘Love’ started out as a joke. I remember I wrote it as a paragraph then started ruling out some words in order for it to become a melody. It’s written out of inspiration and had so many challenges before the release and right now it is my favorite of all time.

What’s next for you in terms of music?

I am planning to market myself out there as a brand. I have a strong feeling that people are going to receive me well into the industry and Mell Baron will be a topic someday because honestly, I got talent and there are so many people out there looking up to me.

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

Definitely Khaligraph Jones mwenyewe… Baba Yao! Because of his superb creativity. I love his diversity and he does not give in to his haters despite the challenges in the industry.

What is one message you would give to your fans?

Thank you to all my fans out there for the support, mostly comrades from Maseno University, my team Jomination and everyone who is close to me and supported me. My advice for all upcoming artists is to never give up even when you see that things aren’t right. Keep pushing your product now and then and remember to stay focused.