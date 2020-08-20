One dead, scores injured in clash between two rival groups in Kamulu





Two rival groups on Wednesday evening engaged police from Kayole Police Station in running battles in Kamulu leaving one man dead.

Locals said the fight erupted after members of the two rival groups who sell sand in the area differed over their territories.

Members of one of the groups then descended upon the other with crude weapons causing the confrontation to escalate.

Several people were injured in the bitter clash as several people sustained deep cuts’ some lying in pools of blood.

The fight caused a huge traffic snarl up on the Kangundo road as residents accused the police of laxity in dealing with the incident.

Local residents accused the groups of sand sellers of being behind a series of robberies in the area.

“They are being protected by the police, even if you report the matter nothing is done and it is time the area police boss is transferred,” said a resident who requested for anonymity.

A local boda boda operator, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the groups are fond of causing mayhem in the area.

Kayole police station OCPD Mr Isaac Thuranira said police were forced to use teargas canisters to disperse the rowdy crowd.

“We shall investigate what was the cause of the unrest and ensure those behind the woes are arrested,” he said.

According to him, it was still unclear what had led to the unrest but said he was aware it all started after two rival groups that sell sand in the locality differed.

The police boss added that the group that started the Wednesday clash was reacting after three of its members were allegedly beaten and injured by the rival group.

“The three are currently admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital, Mama Lucy Hospital and Ruai Family Hospital, we shall have a meeting with the groups and try solve the matter for once,” he said.