‘Omar Lali used juju on Tecra’

Jackson Karanja with his parents at the Inquest. PHOTO: Richard Manguti

The late Tecra Muigai’s brother believes her lover Omar Lali used ‘spiritual powers’ to lure his sister into loving him.

James Karanja testified before Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul on Thursday in an inquest into Tecra’s death.

Until her death, Tecra was the Strategy and Innovations Director at Keroche Breweries, a company owned by her parents.

She died while receiving treatment at Nairobi hospital days after reportedly falling down the stairs of a private house she was residing with Lali in Lamu.

Lali was reportedly present in the house at the time of the incident but told Police he was asleep.

Karanja explained her deceased sister confided to him that ‘she had an unusual uncontrollable spiritual obsession towards Lali’ and that she could not walk out of that relationship however much she attempted to.

Karanja stressed that Tecra who was very close to him had once explained that ‘theirs was not a normal relationship’.

“It was spiritual. She had an abnormal obsession with him,” he told the inquest.

Karanja also highlighted a visit he made to Tecra in Lamu in November of 2019.

“We met with Tecra at the hotel where I was booked. She came accompanied by her friend Yvonne. When Tecra stepped out for a while I asked Yvonne about Mr. Omar,” Karanja recalled.

Yvonne explained she also had concerns about the character and behaviour of Lali when it came to his relationships with women.

“Yvonne also suspected Omar used charms to lure women’.

Meanwhile, Tecra’s househelp Anne Waithera painted an abusive and violent relationship between the deceased and Lali.

Waithera told the hearing a violent Lali ‘controlled Tecra’ who would in turn deny her mother access to her Naivasha home whenever Lali was present.

“They would sleep in different beds (after quarrels). I noticed wine was poured all over their bedroom when I went to make the room,” she said.

Hearing continues.