Omanga: I am going nowehere





Millicent Omanga suggests she will contest the Jubilee Party’s decision to expel her.

Omanga who was nominated to the Senate by the ruling party was alongside five of her colleagues expelled on Monday on disciplinary grounds.

Omanga, in a message on social media, also claimed the party is yet to officially communicate the decision.

“I’ve not received official communication from Jubilee party on my purported expulsion. Just seen it on the media. Assume it’s true, it’s a stark reminder of the desperation of those who’ve held the party hostage. We’re going nowhere!” she tweeted.

I've not received official communication from Jubilee party on my purported expulsion, and 5 other colleagues, from the party. Just seen it on the media. Assume it's true, it's a stark reminder of the desperation of those who've held the party hostage. We're going nowhere! — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) February 8, 2021

Omanga is among six nominated Jubilee senators who were no Monday expelled by the party’s disciplinary committee on grounds of disciplinary violations.

The senators had appeared before the committee last year and this year on grounds of disciplinary matters as per article 13 of the party’s law.

Those expelled include nominated Senators: Isaac Mwaura, Seneta Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Omanga Millicent, Prengei Victor and Iman Dekow