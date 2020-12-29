‘Olunga not a little-known striker’

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga poses for photos with the match ball after scoring a hat trick in Kashiwa Reysol's 5-1 victory over Vegalta Sendai in the J League. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan football fans have shared their anger and frustration after the World football governing body Fifa ranked Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga among 2020’s best ‘little known’ hotshots.

Kenyans could not believe or understand why Fifa would call Olunga a ‘ little known’ striker despite the former Gor Mahia striker having a memorable outing in Japan where he emerged topscorer and Most Valuable Player.

The Kashiwa Reysol forward emerged as the top scorer in the Japanese’s J1 League with 28 goals in 32 games.

Majority of the fans wondered how Fifa came with the term ‘little known’ striver with some reminding the World football governing body how in 2018 Olunga made history by becoming the first Kenyan to score a La Liga hat-trick for Girona in a span of 22 minutes.

Olunga, 26, has played in Sweden, Spain and China but it is in Japan where he has established himself as one of the lethal strikers in the two seasons he has been in the Land of the Rising Sun.

He was recognized along with Costa Rican Marcel Hernandez, Danish Kasper Junker, Argentian Ramiro Rocca, and Estonian Rauno Sappinen.

Here is what Kenyans told Fifa for calling Olunga ‘little known’ striker.

King Michael Olunga. Best of the best. Call him the gifted Engineer. Put some respect on that name or we come for you. Nkt! — Ogopa Nairobi. (@Naibwoy) December 28, 2020