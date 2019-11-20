ODM shakes up its leadership within Nairobi County Assembly

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has confirmed changes to its leadership at Nairobi County Assembly with Karen MCA David Mberia installed as the new Minority Leader.

This comes after the party ward representatives last week voted out former Minority Leader Elias Otieno, whom they accused of undermining the party as well as failing to offer leadership at the assembly.

DEVOLUTION

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga called on Mr Mberia to ensure equal representation of party and coalition members in House committees to avoid uneasiness among the MCAs.

The former Premier urged the county legislators to conduct themselves with dignity and decorum and avoid violence when resolving issues.

“You are honourable members, you must exercise high level of discipline and conduct yourselves with decorum. You must be role models to those aspiring to become leaders tomorrow,” said Mr Odinga.

He was speaking during a consultative meeting with party ward representatives at a Nairobi hotel.

The opposition leader further called on the MCAs to keep the executive in check in accordance with the role of county assemblies which is to put checks and balances on county governments for efficiency and effective delivery of services to the people.

“We fought so hard for devolution and we should not make it fail by frequent wrangling, you must defend it at all costs” he said.

PARTY LOYALTY

Mr Otieno, who is also Kileleshwa MCA, promised to support his successor in his new mandate in the interest of the party.

“I’m going to work with and support Mberia in his new mandate. I’m for the unity of the party MCAs and my wish is to see us discharge our duties diligently as members of one family,” said Mr Otieno.

On his part, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna challenged the party MCAs to work together as a team in order to achieve the goal that is service delivery to the people.

“You are a strong team and this was evident during the just concluded by-election in Kibra. I want the new Minority Leader to be open and transparent in discharging his duties to avoid causing dissatisfaction among members,” said Mr Sifuna.

ODM Nairobi branch chairman and Makadara MP George Aladwa reiterated the need for loyalty among party members which he said was paramount in the growth of any political party.

“For ODM to move forward and form the next government, loyalty is paramount. We should have respect for the party leadership and respect decisions they make” said Mr Aladwa.