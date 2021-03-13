ODM communications guru tests positive for Covid-19





ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale has retreated to self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

The media personality made the revelation of his health status on his Twitter page on Saturday.

He also remained positive about defeating the virus.

“Although devastated; I remain strong, determined, and in high spirits. By His stripes, I will triumph. I will be healed. Please pray for me, dear friends. In God I Trust,” he said.

He added: “Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you; through Jesus Christ. Amen,” he said.

Etale is said to be asymptomatic and isolating at his Nairobi home.

Etale and his colleagues at the opposition party headquarters were urged to conduct testing after Party Leader Raila Odinga tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The former Prime Minister who contracted the virus after an extensive tour of the coast region is currently admitted to Nairobi Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

His personal doctor David Olunya, while revealing test results, said Odinga was upbeat and doctors will continue to monitor his progress.

“We have confirmed that Rt. Hon Raila Odinga has SARS-2 COVID-19,” Raila’s doctor, “He is respondng well to treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress.”