Nyota Ndogo features her ‘sponsor’ in her latest video





When coast singer Nyota Ndogo married her Danish husband Henning Nielsen, she was mocked by many online who called her hubby a ‘sponsor’ due to their huge age difference.

Eight years later and they are still together and to show how united they are Nyota Ndogo released a new music video titled ‘Woman’ featuring her husband just to prove to the naysayers that their marriage was only getting better.

The mother of two on Tuesday dropped the video, where she heaps praises on Nielsen for his undeniable love.

In the video for the music produced by coast-based producer Totti and written by musician Kelechi Africana, the couple share their lovey-dovey moments.

The 39-year-old married Nielsen, who is in his 70s, back in May 2016 after dating him for four years.

The two lovebirds met after they walked out of their previous matrimonial unions.

Nyota was married to the father of his kids, Mombasa based music producer K-Shot for eight years before their union crumbled while Nielsen split from his ex-wife after 24 years of being together.

Nyota and Nielsen don’t have children together yet but the singer, who is never shy to open up about her life, revealed sometime last year that she would love to have his baby.