Nyota Ndogo excited as hubby responds to messages





Singer Mwanaisha Abdalla, real name Nyota Ndogo, has publicly shared her excitement after her husband who had walked out on her and snubbed her messages for more than a month finally got in touch.

The watu na viatu hitmaker has been grumbling on social media for the last few weeks, claiming her Dutch hubby Henning Nielsen had not spoken to her since she tried an April’s fool day prank on him that backfired.

An overjoyed Nyota Ndogo said she was unable to answer the message from her hubby due to excitement.

She shared the screenshot of their WhatsApp message with the caption,” Jamani amkeni Leo nakesha nimeblue tikiwa na nikaitwa wife amenimiss jamani amkeni. Nimeshindwa lakujibu naanzaje kujibu jamani silali Leo ntaangalia tu huu ujumbe…… Yenyewe mume wangu nilimsave sabuni Ya Moyo wangu. Weuweeeeeeeeeee amerudi but nianze kwa kumuuliza nini? Tena picha yangu bado ni profile yake.

(“Wake up guys, He has referred to me as his wife and said he missed me. I do not even know what to say. I cannot even find sleep. And he still has my photo as his profile picture.”)

But it has not been an easy experience for the 40-year old.

“I have had sleepless nights since April 1st. The man I love has blue ticked me. He has been silent on me,” she said.

In another post, the Voi-based singer again apologized and pleaded for leniency.

She further said she would never date again if her husband does not come back.

“I found love in you, and without you, I will die single,” she said.

The couple wedded in May 2016. Nyota Ndogo had separated from her ex-husband K-short for eight years and Nielsen had separated from his ex-wife for 24 years. Both have grown-up children from previous marriages.