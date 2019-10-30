Nyamweya, Akaranga now offer to ‘bailout’ Harambee Starlets

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirants Moses Akaranga and Sam Nyamweya say they will mobilise resources and fund the national women football team’s remaining assignments of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

The duo made the claim on Wednesday.

They were responding to a decision by FKF president Nick Mwendwa to halt the women team’s training ahead of the Olympics qualification matches against Zambia in Lusaka and Nairobi between November 8-12.

Mwendwa explained that he arrived at the decision after Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia refused to fund the team.

“It is now apparent Mwendwa cannot manage football activities. He has failed to have a working relationship with the government and is now seen blasting the PS in public. We will not let our girls suffer because of someone’s unprofessionalism, we will look for money and fund this team,” said Akaranga.

FLAWED PROCESS

Nyamweya, on his part, promised to reach out to the government to help the team but confirmed that Mwendwa’s team will not be allowed to manage the funds should they be released.

“I will reach out to (opposition leader) Raila Odinga and (Interior Cabinet Secretary) Fred Matiang’i to help the team. We will not allow FKF to touch this money. They cannot be trusted,” said Nyamweya.

Akaranga and Nyamweya have expressed interest in dethroning Mwendwa as FKF president even though they have so far failed to participate in the nomination exercise, claiming the process has already been flawed.