NTSA suspends ‘rogue’ matatu driver, tout

NTSA officials during a past traffic crackdown at Marua junction along the Nyeri-Nairobi highway. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the driver and a tout attached to a public service vehicle (PSV) that ply’s along Ngong Road for assaulting two passengers earlier this week.

It follows a complaint raised by two women identified as Alice Sanya and Mercy Kiplamai who are both employees of Royal Media Services. The duo was assaulted by the tout after they refused to move and accommodate more passengers in total violation of social distancing protocols for Covid-19.

Following the commotion, some passengers took videos that were shared widely showing the driver and the conductor threatening the passengers before grabbing one of the phones and destroying it.

The two boarded the matatu from Prestige Mall along Ngong Road heading to Ngong Racecourse and sat as required but after getting to Adams the conductor insisted on adding more passengers.

On Thursday, NTSA said that they had suspended the driver’s licence for six months and ordered him to undergo fresh driving tests to determine his skills.

The conductor too was stripped of his licence and ordered to acquire a Police Clearance Certificate from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

At the same time, NTSA added that it would also investigate Grand Travellers Solution Sacco, test all its drivers and vehicles before deciding whether to suspend it or allow it to continue with operations.

The affected passengers had appealed to NTSA boss George Njao and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to rein in the rogue operators.

The matatu conductor and driver of the Prestige Sacco plying the Ngong Road route allegedly attacked the passengers after they refused to move to accommodate more passengers.

One of the passengers narrated how the conductor of the matatu took her phone and broke it after they attempted to film the whole commotion.

“We had boarded the matatu on our way to Racecourse but when we got to Adams, the conductors insisted on carrying more passengers, but we refused. He then gave back my colleague her bus fare and ordered that we alight from the vehicle,” she said.

Adding: “When they noticed that we were recording them, they then took my phone and broke it.”

The incident was reported at the Kilimani Police Station.