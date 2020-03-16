NTSA suspends services over coronavirus threat

The National Transport and Safety Authority has indefinitely suspended the services which require physical attendances at their centers across the country.

The authority said the measure and others taken are in line with the directives from the National Emergency and Response Committee on minimizing the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The collection of Logbooks, Public Service Vehicle badges, number plates, Smart driving license, driver testing and motor vehicle inspection have also been suspended until further notice.

Those who had been scheduled to collect their documents from NTSA will be contacted via SMS on when to visit their centers countrywide to collect their documents.

“SMS notifications shall be sent out to those who had booked online and are awaiting the service on when to visit,” read the statement from NTSA.

The Authority however asked members of the public to continue applying for Smart DL as the service is available online.

“Verification and approval of online service applications shall not be affected. We urge our customers to verify the status of their applications within the individual TIMS accounts,” read the statement.

Kenyans can also make enquires through the free NTSA Mobile Application available on Google Play Store, [email protected], [email protected] and the NTSA Facebook and Twitter pages during this time the country is managing Coronavirus.

NTSA is among government institutions that have suspended their services to help in reducing the spread of the virus that has so far spread to more than 154 countries across the world.

The judiciary and all learning institutions in the country have suspended their services effective March 16, 2020.