Noti Flow, Colonel Mustapha caught on camera making out – VIDEO





Kenyan rapper Noti Flow is back to her usual naughtiness, this time after sharing a video which captured her sharing a steamy kiss with her ex-boyfriend Colonel Mustapha.

In the video posted on Instagram the two artistes appear to be having an intimate moment at the back of a car.

Mustapha has one hand on Noti’s exposed thigh. He then proceeds to give an open mouth kiss to the Notire hit maker.

The kiss goes on for a few seconds with Mustapha seemingly not getting enough of it.

“Well, in my defence I was expecting a peck,” Noti Flow captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram Well, in my defense I was expecting a peck.. 🙈 A post shared by Noti Flow (@notiflow) on Mar 20, 2019 at 12:46am PDT

The two used to be an item before their dramatic break up last year.

Their relationship blossomed while they were working together on set as co-cast in the local reality TV show Nairobi Diaries.

Noti accused Mustapha of sleeping around while he was still in a relationship with her.

ONLINE REACTIONS

Here are some of the reactions the the Noti-Mustapha kiss elicited on social media:

“Wonders shall never end,” Freshirwa commented.

“On boy child’s defence I see we were expecting a peck but you upgraded it,” Bablezbernard wrote.

“Whaaaat… notiflow and uncle Mus!!! Indeed, no one should try and separate what God has joined together,” Leahrose commented.

“Baby @notiflowbasata bora hamna huku kwetu raha,” Doracate said.