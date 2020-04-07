No time to waste for Kenyan footballers based in Zambia

Zambia has always been welcoming to Kenyan footballers. Currently, eight Kenyan internationals are plying their trade in the Zambian Super League (ZSL) for different clubs.

The league, just like in other regions, has been halted due to Covid-19 pandemic but for Zesco United quartet – Jesse Were, Ian Otieno, John Mark Makwata and David Owino, there’s no time to waste as they continue to work out creatively.

The four live around the same area in Ndola and have taken this time to work out together and stay fit as they await the league to resume.

Former AFC Leopards striker Makwata, who moved to Zesco United earlier this year, said they are lucky to stay close to each other and have enough space to train.

“Things are not going on normally everywhere not just in Zambia. There’s more to life than our jobs and what really matters now is to ensure we stay safe and follow the laid down guidelines,” Makwata told Nairobi News.

“We are lucky to be neighbors and share a big compound that we have turned into our training ground every morning. It really isn’t the normal training drills we do on a football pitch but we have to be creative and ensure we stay fit since we are not sure when the league will resume,” he added.

They have asked Kenyans to take measures to protect themselves from the virus.

“The coronavirus cases (in Zambia) are not as many as they are in Kenya but all the same we have to be careful and I urge Kenyans too to protect themselves, stay indoors if you gave to and protect your family and friends – that is very important,” the player said.

Zambia recorded 39 cases of the dreaded Covid-19 and just one death as of Monday.