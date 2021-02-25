No cheering, singing, at the Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Mo Farah (left) leads the Men's 5000m Round 1 during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 17, 2016. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE | AFP

Kenyan athletes could be confronted by a ‘quiet’ competition at the rescheduled 2020 Olympics in Tokyo later this year after the tournament organizers unveiled pandemic protocols including a request for spectators to avoid chanting, cheering, and singing.

Kenya is the most successful African country at the Olympic Games, followed by South Africa, Ethiopia, Ethiopia, and Nigeria in that order.

Team Kenya is expected to field a solid squad at the Games, mainly comprising middle and long-distance athletes, women’s volleyball team, plus men and women’s rugby team.

But as per the released protocols dubbed a ‘Safe Olympics’, spectators will be asked to support athletes only by clapping to prevent spreading airborne particles.

How spectators get into the country could present a fresh challenge.

All visitors entering Japan will need to test negative for Covid-19 before flying and isolating for two weeks upon arrival.

They will also have to submit for regular testing in the Olympic Village. Use of public transport is banned.

“We will only accept the testing as approved by the Japanese government”, said Hidemasa Nakamura, games delivery officer for Tokyo 2020.

Japan currently recognizes only nose swabs or saliva test results.

Visitors will also be asked to monitor their health in the two weeks before leaving for Japan. Upon entry, they will have to present a 14-day quarantine plan along with their passport, visa or entry permit, and negative Covid-19 test to immigration officials.