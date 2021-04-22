NMS unveils Sh1.47 billion plan for non-motorised transport corridors

A non-motorised section of Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. The Nairobi Metropolitan Services is tarmacking and recarpeting several roads in the city centre and surrounding areas. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A non-motorised section of Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. The Nairobi Metropolitan Services is tarmacking and recarpeting several roads in the city centre and surrounding areas. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has set aside Sh1.47 billion to expand non-motorized transport (NMT) within the capital aimed at enhancing walking spaces.

The move is also geared towards encouraging Nairobians to start using bicycles.

The plan will enable the construction of pedestrian walkways as well as cycling lanes in strategic transport corridors across the capital.

Already, the pedestrian and cycling lanes have been rolled out in Kenyatta Avenue, Wabera, and Muindu Mbingu Streets in Nairobi’s city centre.

The grey and red lanes are currently being expanded beyond the central business district (CBD) in Hurlingham through Uhuru Park, Jogoo Road, and Westlands.

“Through our contractors, we have created NMTs in the city centre and plans are already in place to extend it to other areas. We are now working on more along Jogoo Road and Westlands,” said NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi

“The non-motorised transport corridors will not only offer safety to pedestrians and cyclists but also contribute to decongestion on the roads. The grey ones are meant for pedestrians while the red are for cycling,” he added.

According to Nairobi County Fiscal Strategy Paper for the financial year ending June 30, 2021, the NMT will cover 116 km and has been divided into three packages.

The first package will cover 36km spread in Eastlands with the first stretching from Jogoo Road to the CBD and divided into four corridors.

The Jogoo Road corridor covers 10km from Outer Ring-Jogoo-Landhies-Haile Selassie, with bicycle parking at the Kenya Railways station at Sh155 million.

The next one will also cover 10km at Sh155 million stretching from Juja Road to the CBD through Outer Ring-Ring Road Ngara-Racecourse and terminating at Ladhies roundabout.

The other one will be 6km at Sh93 million running from Mumias South Road through Rabai Road, across Kenya Railways lines to Tanga Road terminating at Lunga Lunga Road.

This will be joined by another one at Sh93 million covering 6km stretching from First Avenue Eastleigh (now Yusuf Haji Avenue) from Juja across Jogoo Road to Likoni up to Enterprise Road.

The last one at Sh62 million will run from Lunga Lunga Road to Likoni then connect to Outer Ring covering 4km.

The second package will cover 55km running from the CBD to Westlands then to Ngong Road with the first corridor covering 7km between Kibera and Industrial area running through Mbagathi-Langata-Lusaka Road and then Jogoo Road round-about at Sh108.5 million.

NMT will also be set up along Enterprise from Lusaka to Likoni road intersection covering 3km at Sh46.6 million.

The next one will be Kibera-Kilimani-Westlands corridor covering 15km starting from Kibera drive to Kenya Railway crossing–James Kangethe-NMT only route- Ring Road Kilimani-Kitale lane –Githunguri at Sh232.5 million.

Another 15 km of NMT will run from Kawangware to Kilimani then to the CBD. This will cover Gitanga-Ole Dume- Argwings Kodhek- Valley Roads terminating at Kenyatta Avenue at a cost of Sh232.5 million.

The last one will be Kawangware–Westlands/Waiyaki Way corridor also covering 15km at a cost of Sh232.5 million. It will run from Chalbi drive to Isaac Gathanju—Mugumo—Olenguruone–Ring Road Kileleshwa terminating at Ring Road Westlands.

The last package in the CBD will be fixed along Harry Thuku–Muindi Mbingu–Mama Ngina–Wabera–Taifa–Harambee–Tumbo–City Square Post Office—Workshop and then Industrial Area.

There will also be another corridor running from Upper Hill (community) through Uhuru Park–City Hall Way–Luthuli/Ronald Ngala–River Road–Landhies connecting to Jogoo Road.

The last bit will run from Aga Khan Walk–part of Harambee Avenue then Parliament Road and around the Holy family Basilica.