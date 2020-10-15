NMS to establish engineered dumpsite in Ruai to ease Dandora burden

A Nairobi City County officer stands next to a heap of garbage along John Osogo road Dandaro Phase 4 in this file photo. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has announced plans to set up an engineered dumpsite in Ruai to relieve pressure on the old landfill in Dandora.

The development is part of the plan by the administration of Major-General Mohamed Badi to address the city’s garbage problem.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) opposed plans for the Ruai landfill in 2016, saying it fell within the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) flight path.

KCAA argued that the dumpsite, just 10 kilometres from country’s main airport, would breach International Civil Aviation Authority (Icao) requirement that such a facility be at least 13 kilometres from a runway.

Icao notes that movement of birds from a dumpsite that is near an airport can cause fatal accidents or serious damage to aircraft.

Long-term plans

Mr Badi said lack of land for setting up waste management infrastructure to support treatment and disposal of garbage has been one of the main challenges encountered by his administration.

“There are long-term plans to set up a waste to energy plant in Dandora,” he said during the clean-up of Ngong River in Mihango on Friday.

“This plant will considerably reduce the amount of waste that is at the dumpsite.”

Dandora dumpsite has more than 1.8 million tonnes of solid waste, way above its capacity of 500,000 tonnes.

Kenya Electricity Generating Company – KenGen – announced in August plans to build a waste-fuelled power plant at the Dandora dumpsite to help address the garbage problem.