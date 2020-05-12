NMS gets down to work as Nairobians battle spread of coronavirus

Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has commenced drilling of boreholes and elevation of steel water tanks as part of ongoing water interventions in the informal settlements in Nairobi as the country fights coronavirus pandemic.

The project comes at a time when Nairobi residents are faced with acute water shortage with normal operations of two major water treatment plants, Ng’ethu and Sasumua, in the city affected by the ongoing heavy rains in the country.

BOREHOLES

In March, NMS Director General Mohammed Badi, in a meeting with Nairobi MPs, said they will install water tanks, drill boreholes and have water bowsers across the county with priority given to informal settlements.

While inspecting the ongoing projects, Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu said the projects will deliver an additional 8 million litres of water to residents in the informal settlements at completion.

Water demand in Nairobi has grown to more than 810, 000 cubic meters daily against an installed production of 525, 600 cubic meters of water daily presenting a demand gap of 284, 400 meters cubic on a daily basis with the slum areas being most affected.

“We as the Ministry are committed to ensure provision of quality water as well as coordination and regulation of water supply and exhauster services amidst the Covid-19 pandemic,” said PS Irungu as he inspected several water supply projects in Nairobi.

Some of the borehole water supply projects include Mukuru-Lungalunga water project at Lunga Lunga Health Centre, St Elizabeth borehole, Mukuru Kwa Njenga water project at Kwa Njenga Primary School, Lang’ata Southlands water project at Southland Kijiji borehole site and Makina Community water project at Kibera DC’s borehole site.

Others are boreholes at Kayole Police Station, Matopeni police post, and Mukuru Sinai community water supply at Viwandani Chiefs camp.

WATER SUPPLY

The PS was accompanied by Mr Badi, Athi Water Works Development Agency CEO Engineer Michael M. Thuita and other senior officials from the Water Ministry and water sector institutions.

Mr Irungu added that Athi Water Works had put in place a number of water supply projects in high population areas and informal settlements at a cost of Sh30 million to ensure a 24-hour water supply in the areas.

He said the interventions are part of the efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in high population areas and informal settlements including Kibera, Mukuru, Mathare, Dandora, Kawangware, Kahawa, Kayole.

“I would like to urge all the water vendors including water bowsers, exhausters, hand carts and boreholes engaged in commercial services to register their services in the Athi Water Works Development Agency,” he said.

Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company had in March said they will drill 20 boreholes in Mukuru, Gatina, Kibera, Mathare, Mihango, Kangemi, Riruta/satellite, Utawala, Ruai, Kayole, matopeni among other areas to meet the surging water demands by city residents.

The project was to be a partnership with the Athi River Water Works Development Agency.