NIS driver escapes lynch mob after killing mum and her two children on boda boda

A policewoman next to the shell of the torced vehicle. PHOTO | GERALD BWISA

Irate residents at Kachibora in Trans Nzoia County on Monday torched a vehicle that ran over four individuals who were on a motorbike.

According to witnesses, at around 11.30am, the Land Cruiser said to belong to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was being driven from Kachibora heading to Kitale while the boda boda rider, who was carrying three pillions – two children and their mother-, was heading in the opposite direction.

“The boda boda operator was riding his motorbike while carrying three passengers when the front tyre burst losing control and they fell down before the oncoming vehicle ran over them,” said Wycliffe Juma, a witness.

The driver of the vehicle, who fired in the air, had to flee the scene in a bid to save his life after angry residents attacked him and set his car ablaze.

Police had to use teargas to disperse the irate members of the public who were at the scene.

The Assistant County Commissioner Calistus Kendi, who confirmed the incident, said the rider and the woman died on spot while the two children were rushed to the Kitale Referral Hospital but succumbed to injury.

She, however, urged the residents not to take law into their own hands.

“It is unfortunate that members of the public had to relieve their anger by burning the vehicle but they should have waited for the police,” she told members of the press.

She revealed that crucial documents were destroyed in the torched vehicle.

The bodies were taken to the Kitale Referral Hospital Mortuary.