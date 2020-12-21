Nigerian in court for conning ‘lover’ of Sh31 million





A suspected Nigerian man accused of conning his “lover” of Sh31 million got a reprieve after a Kibera magistrate allowed him more time to settle the matter out of the court with the complainant.

Edwin Chukwudiebere Okoye is accused of conspiring with others to defraud Bella Bronislavia of the money on diverse dates between May 1 2017 and May 14 2018 purporting they were in a business that needed funding.

Okoye is also facing charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

He is accused of receiving the Sh31 million by falsely pretending that he had a tender with the government that he needed money to fund knowing the claims he made to Bronislavia were false.

The two met at B Club in Kilimani, Nairobi, and started a friendship. Okoye would later come up with business ideas.

Other times he claimed there were phones he needed to introduce into the Kenyan market but did not have enough cash and asked the complainant to lend him money promising to top up with a commission.

She transferred different amounts of money from her account to his all totaling Sh31 million.

But Okoye has never made any payment.

She later reported him to police and he was arrested after investigations.

When he appeared before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto of Kibera law courts, Okoye claimed through a lawyer that he was negotiating with the complaint with intent to refund the monies.