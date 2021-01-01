New Year Resolutions

Revellers dance in celebration into the New Year 2019, at the Mama Ngina Drive Grounds during the Governor's Fireworks. Photo taken on January 1, 2019 BY WACHIRA MWANGI

The year 2020 is now behind us and here comes 2021.

It’s a natural time to reflect on our lives and what we might want to change in this new year.

However, after everything we have been through in 2020 including the ‘new normal’, it’s important to reconsider the way we think about New Year’s resolutions.

Here are five things you may consider adding to your New year’s resolutions.

Spend more time with the people that matter. The pandemic has taught us there is little time in this life for us to spend with persons who offer little in return. We should, instead, focus our energies on those that genuinely care and the ones who can lend a shoulder to lean on when in need.

Stop procrastinating: If there is anything you have been putting on hold to do at a future date, please do it now because no one is promised tomorrow, and just like in 2020, everything can come to a standstill at any moment.

Prioritize your mental health

The year 2020 has shown us how important it is to prioritize our health.

So if there was ever a year for us to value and respect our mental health, 2021 is it.

The pandemic has pushed us beyond our limits, we have lost family, friends, work, time and still, we have to adjust to the ‘new normal’. If you feel there is too much on your plate, reach out to a trusted family member or friend for support, and partake in activities that make you feel good.

Get quality sleep: At one point the world came to a standstill but you know what, life still went on. So stop overworking and give yourself time to rest. You should be gunning for at least 8 hours of sleep a day.

Travel more: We have realized that it is not easy to stay indoors for long, so if you can travel. Kenya has beautiful places you can visit.

You do not need to spend a fortune. In your monthly expense budget for travel. Change of environment is good for your mind. Also, stay safe, and take care.