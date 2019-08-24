New Gikomba market takes shape – PHOTOS

The construction of a six-storey building in Gikomba will not be ready by December as earlier announced.

The new building that is expected to alleviate the perennial suffering of traders due to fire outbreaks and a host of other insecurities is 35 per cent complete and will be ready by next year March, according to Transport CS James Macharia.

Earlier this year, Housing and Urban Planning principal secretary Charles Hinga had said it will be completed by the end of the year.

CS Macharia was in Kamukunji on Friday to inspect the progress of the ongoing construction of the new Gikomba market.

He said that the new ultra-modern market will have a perimeter wall and a borehole.

The high-rise, swanky market is expected to offer a lasting solution to the perennial fires at the market.

Governor Mike Sonko had in August 2018 announced plans to turn the East Africa’s biggest open air market into a modern, five-storey market.

He added that City Hall is already working with the Quarray Market Committee to allocate stalls to traders.

Priority will be given to those who were displaced by the fires.

According to Sonko, the market will have 525 stalls all serving and selling different wares.

In building plans he shared on social media, the first floor of the proposed market will have a cold room for 25 fish mongers and 76 clothes stalls.