Nazizi shows off ‘lockdown’ baby

Nazizi with her new born boy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Musician Nazizi Hiriji has introduced her second son to the public, 10 months after his birth.

40-year old Nazizi shot to fame in Kenyan music circles when she released the Bless my room reggae hit alongside Kevin Wairegi alias Wyre about a decade and a half back.

And she appears to now have retreated to concentrate on family matters, with her lovely lockdown boy Jazeel Adam, the fruits of this project, yet. Jazeel joins several other of his mates conceived during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The big news is here!” she posted on social media, while revealing the back of her new born king.

“Meet my second son Jazeel Adam. He is currently 10 months old, soon he’ll be one year! We are so blessed to have him in our family. #rootsfamily.”

Nazizi follows in the footsteps of Ugandan singer Juliana Kanyamozi who gave birth to her second-born at 39 and only introduced him days after he was born.

The musician has another son namely Tafari Firoz whom she bore with her ex-husband Vini Leopold.

The reserved public figure is currently seeing a man only known as Boy Caro.